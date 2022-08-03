Conor McGregor Set To Star In Major Movie

Conor McGregor is dipping his toes into the acting game.

The UFC legend will star in the upcoming “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal, according to a report from Deadline.

It’s not clear what role McGregor will have in the remake of the Patrick Swayze classic, but he won’t be playing himself.

Gyllenhaal’s character is a former UFC star turned bouncer in the Florida Keys. Given McGregor’s experience in the world of MMA, it seems like a very natural fit for his first acting role.

It certainly seems like Amazon is pulling out all the stops on the “Road House” remake, and it’s very clear who the film will be marketed to.

With Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter and McGregor in the cast, this film appears to be being made solely for fans of combat sports.

While I want to believe a “Road House” remake won’t be awful, I’m not sure there’s a lot of optimism here to believe it’s going to be solid.

As discussed Tuesday, classic films should be left alone. Hollywood already tried to remake “Red Dawn,” and it was an unreal disaster.

Now, another Swayze hit is getting remade and Conor McGregor will be playing a major role. Why should anyone believe he’s going to be a great actor? It just doesn’t add up.

We’ll see how it all shakes out once it’s finally released, but overall, there are a lot of red flags! McGregor is a star fighter, but acting is a different game!