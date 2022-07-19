Floyd Mayweather Drops $18K On Minx Fur Baby Seat For $350K Rolls-Royce

The cat’s outta the bag.
When you’re worth nearly half a billion dollars, you probably aren’t mulling over price tags … take world boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather, as an example.
Wanting to trick out a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which already runs for north of $350,000, Mayweather had a baby seat installed … and the selection was far from an Eddie Bauer.
For an addditional $18,000, Mayweather had an extravagant seat, covered in minx fur, installed for use when his grandson visits.
Mayweather got the job done by renowned car guru Doctor Bugatti, as relayed by TMZ Sports. He crafted the seat to match the fluorescent chartreuse interior in the custom-made Rolls-Royce.
Floyd’s grandson, Kentrell Jr., had his name stitched on the seating.
The grandchild is son to rapper NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell Gauden) and Yaya Mayweather.
Gauden was recently found not guilty in a federal gun trial after being arrested with a firearm back in March.
Is the minx seat great or gaudy?
