Fitness Influencer Was Stopped By Airport Security After A Sex Toy Was Found In Her Luggage

Fitness influencer Laura Henshaw decided the popular podcast she co-hosts was the perfect platform to tell a story about one of the most embarrassing moments of her life.

The Australian model, who often overshares on the KICPod podcast, told co-host and fellow fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith about the time airport security found a sex toy of hers in her luggage.

“One of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” Henshaw begins. “So we’re waiting for security. All of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Where the heck is my bag?'”

Laura Henshaw attends the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

After thinking that her bag was still making its way through the screening machine, she found that security was actually taking a closer look at it.

“There’s three security people standing around my bag,” she continued. “The line is starting to get longer and longer. This is a busy airport.”

Not long after she found that security was surrounding her bag, Henshaw thought she was going to be arrested. Although, she wasn’t exactly sure why.

If You Have A Sex Toy Found In Your Luggage You Have To Talk About It On A Podcast

“They put the security tape across the thing, they were like, ‘Don’t come in here.'” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be arrested.'”

One of the members of the airport security then asks Henshaw if she has a computer mouse in her bag. She was somewhat caught off guard by the question, and not long after the question was asked, security opened her bag.

They didn’t find a computer mouse in her bag during the brief search. Security found something much more embarrassing – her vibrator.

Henshaw said, “He brings the bag open and he has to unzip it. He opens the bag, he has got no gloves on, and out he pulls my vibrator.”

She adds, as the two co-hosts are laughing, “I haven’t washed that in a long time!”

Obviously it’s not against the rules to fly with your vibrator, even if it’s dirty. So Henshaw’s embarrassing moment didn’t end with an arrest.

It ended with at least three members of airport security and some percentage of a busy airport knowing that she can’t go on a trip without taking a sex toy with her.

As embarrassing as having your unwashed vibrator found in your luggage by security is, at least she was able to to turn it into some podcast content.