Chess Grandmaster Continues To Vehemently Deny Using Sex Toys To Cheat

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann continues to deny allegations that he used vibrating sex toys to cheat during matches.

The allegations against Niemann first emerged last year when rival grandmaster Magnus Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating.

From there it grew into claims that Niemann had used remote-operated vibrating anal beads to gain an advantage in some matches.

Niemann has vehemently denied the accusations and eventually took Carlsen to court. According to the BBC, Niemann and Carlsen settled for $100 million just last month.

Carlsen wasn’t the only one who was sued by Niemann. He also sued online chess platform Chess.com after it claimed it was “likely” that he had cheated.

However, once accused of using anal beads to cheat at chess, it can be hard to live that down.

Niemann appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and addressed the allegations head-on.

Not that he had much of a choice.

Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann Denied Cheating Accusations When Asked Point-Blank

“It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory,” Niemann said. “These things happen and I managed to learn a lot during that time and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess.”

Niemann said the entire year of accusations “strengthened his resolve,” per the BBC.

Morgan decided to ask for clarification on the specific allegations at hand, which is kind of his job.

“To be clear, on the specific allegation – have you ever used anal beads while playing chess?”

“Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know — maybe you’re personally interested — but I can tell you, no,” 20-year-old Niemann said. “Categorically, no, of course not.”

Well, I guess we’ve got to take his word for it. Although his surprise at people wanting to get to the bottom of such accusations is a little surprising. What else are they supposed to ask about. Whether or not he saw the Queen’s Gambit?

Of course not. Unfortunately for Niemann, like it or not, Piers Morgan will not be the last person to ask if he cheated at chess using anal beads.

