World Champion Chess Player Magnus Carlsen Loses After Brutal Mouse Slip

Magnus Carlsen’s reign as world champion chess player is over. The 32-year-old from Norway – famously known for accusing a competitor of cheating by using anal beads – had quite the exit from the top spot in the game as well.

After falling earlier in the Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters, Carlsen squared off against Hikaru Nakamura in the loser’s final. The two drew their first two games pushing things to an Armageddon clash in which the player using the black pieces wins even if the game ends in a draw.

As the match headed into its final seconds with pressure ramping up, Carlsen’s mouse slipped, which resulted in him putting his queen onto F6. Nakamura was then able to take his queen and earn the win.

A video taken during the match shows the whole encounter unfold, with Carlsen shouting in agony after making the mistake:

“I know he’s the greatest player of all time, but he can’t win every match! Somebody can’t just get lucky every single time,” Nakamura told chess.com after his win. “It was just nice for a change to have something go my way.”

Talk about a brutal way to go down, but it wasn’t all bad for Carlsen, he still walked away $15,000 richer.

His earnings may come in handy after Hans Niemann sued Carlsen after being accused of using anal beads during a competition to cheat.

Niemann sought $100 million in damages from Carlsen, his company Play Magnus Group, Danny Rensch of Chess.com, and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. He is accusing the defendants of slander, libel, and colluding to destroy his reputation.