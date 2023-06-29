Fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton Assures Her Followers That Her Booty Is Not Photoshopped As She Prepares For PFL Debut

Videos by OutKick

Sammy-Jo Luxton’s fight camp for her Professional Fighters League debut is officially underway. The Muay Thai fighter and OnlyFans model signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL back in February.

She will be stepping in the cage for the fight organization for the first time on September 30 in Paris. Sammy-Jo marked the start of her first PFL fight camp with one of her side-by-side tweets.

The tweets are popular among her more than 38k Twitter followers. They feature content of her modeling and fighting. This one, marking the start of her fight camp, was captioned, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Fight camp has officially started babyyy.”

The tweet included a picture of Sammy-Jo wearing a long-sleeved butterfly onesie featuring a thong and a video of her in the ring training.

Her latest side-by-side tweet has been viewed more than two million times and has prompted some interactions with her followers.

One follower in particular wanted to know if her booty was real in the picture or the product of some skillful editing. They asked, “Is that photoshopped- not in a bad way but you look thick.”

Sammy-Jo laughed off the question before admitting that she had put on some weight. She blamed it on the lack of a fight to prepare for.

She responded by saying, “nah just been eating good outside of camp and I only really put on weight on the lower half of my body.”

Sammy-Jo Luxton Keeps The Content Rolling

This isn’t close to Sammy-Jo’s first interesting interaction with her thousands of fans. They often take things too far like the one who responded to a similar tweet by offering to drink her bath water.

Compared to that reaction to her model/fighter tweets, this one asking about whether her booty is photoshopped or not is fairly tame.

Sammy-Jo is hoping to build on the success she experienced in her boxing debut earlier this year when she picked up a win on a Floyd Mayweather undercard.

Her fans are hoping for another OnlyFans celebration like the one that followed that fight.