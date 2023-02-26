Fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton Celebrates Win By Putting Her OnlyFans On Sale Ahead Of Livestream

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather was back in action on Saturday night in London for another one of his exhibition cash grabs. He took on reality TV star and former Bellator fighter, Aaron Chalmers, at London’s O2 Arena.

One of the boxers on the undercard looking to make a name for herself is Sammy-Jo Luxton. She’s a Muay Thai fighter and OnlyFans model who has caught the internet’s attention a few times prior to making her boxing debut.

Muay Thai fighter and OnlyFans model wins her boxing debut (Image Credit: Sammy-Jo Luxton)

Whether it’s with her fighter/model side-by-sides, odd fan requests, her pre-fight weigh-in attire, or influencer level Instagram game, Luxton has figured out how to attract eyeballs. She’s now looking for the thing, or event, that’s going to take her to the next level.

Stepping in the ring against MMA fighter Hayley Barraclough on a Mayweather exhibition undercard isn’t going to do it. But it’s a step in the right direction. Likely, one of many steps.

Another one of those steps was picking up the win against Barraclough, which she did. The Ghetto Cinderella, as she’s nicknamed, had this to say after the fight, “Can’t stop me with a team like this! loved every second of it and I didn’t throw a kick hahahah.”

A win is a win and worthy of a celebration. Luxton knows this and already had her celebration lined up following her boxing debut.

She got things started with one of her fighter/model side-by-sides, which featured the blonde wearing white both in the ring and for what looks like some exclusive content.

Love an all white set xox pic.twitter.com/OZfa5cMdLk — Sammy-Jo Luxton (@sammyjoluxton1) February 26, 2023

Sammy-Jo Luxton Is A Name We’re Going To Hear More Of As She Climbs The Ranks

As the side-by-side look appeared to suggest, there were plans to celebrate the win behind the paywall. Luxton followed up the “Love an all white set” tweet with one announcing an upcoming celebratory livestream on OnlyFans.

She tweeted out, “Going live at 5pm tonight, want loads of people to join so I’ve put a 70% sale on for today only.”

What a time to be alive. One day you’re in the ring trading punches with somebody, the next you’re hopping on a livestream that people pay money to join to celebrate the win.

Hard work pays off and at the end of the day strong content can help move the needle.