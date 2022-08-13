Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension: Padres GM, Players Don’t Hold Back About Disappointment

If Fernando Tatis Jr. is looking for some support after getting slapped with an 80-game suspension for using a banned substance, he’s not going to find it in the clubhouse.

News of Tatis’ ban spread like a wildfire throughout the league Friday. It was obviously the topic of conversation before, during and after the San Diego Padres’ game in Washington.

Padres GM A.J. Preller didn’t hold back when asked about his star player getting popped for Clostebol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid.

“I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity,” Preller told The Athletic. “And obviously with the news today, it’s more of a pattern and something we’ve got to dig a little bit more into. I’m sure he’s very disappointed, but at the end of the day, it’s one thing to say it. You have to start by showing it with your actions.”

Preller later told the San Diego Union-Tribune that trust between the organization and Tatis over the “last six or seven months” has waned.

Can’t imagine why.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension: Just The Latest Problem

Remember, Tatis was involved in a motorcycle accident during the offseason. He didn’t tell the team about his fractured wrist until reporting to spring training in March. Tatis hasn’t played all season and is now suspended until May.

Like Preller, pitcher Mike Clevenger was brutally honest when asked about Tatis.

“This is the second time we’ve been disappointed with him,” he said. “You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now.”

Tatis, 23, is only in the second year of a 14-year, $340 million contract. He’s obviously not going anywhere. The Padres are well-positioned to be one of the best teams in baseball for years to come with Tatis, Juan Soto and Manny Machado in the middle of the lineup.

But it sounds like star shortstop has some work to do within the clubhouse.

“You can say he’s a young kid and he’s gonna learn his lessons or whatnot,” pitcher Joe Musgrove told the Tribune. “But ultimately, I think you’ve got to start showing a little bit of that remorse and showing us that you’re committed to it and that you want to be here.”