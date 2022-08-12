Padres Slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended By Major League Baseball For PEDs

Major League Baseball announced on Friday evening that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had been suspended. The suspension is for 80-games for violating the Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement.

According to the press release, Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a banned performance enhancing substance. Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid.

The Padres star is in the second-year of a $340 million deal and hasn’t played at all this season. He injured his wrist in a reported motorcycle accident during the offseason.

Tatis will need to be activated from the injured list in order to start serving his suspension. The suspension also guarantees that he will not play this season.

The Padres released a statement on their $340 million man’s suspension:

The Padres are currently in the third and final National League wild-card spot with a one-game lead over the Brewers. They made several trade deadline moves with an eye on the postseason, including adding Juan Soto and Josh Hader.

If they make it to the postseason they’ll have to do so without Fernando Tatis Jr.