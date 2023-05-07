Female Olympian Is Against Men Competing Versus Women, As List Of Athletes Trying To Save Women’s Sports Grows

Videos by OutKick

One of the major issues in sports right now is the debate about transgender athletes. Biological men are deciding that they are women and competing in women’s sports. As you would expect, this is causing problems.

Men are more gifted, athletically, than women. That’s a statement of science and fact. It’s not debatable. Men competing against women creates an advantage. It’s exactly why we separate men and women in sporting competition in the first place.

Many hardcore left-leaning people and companies have pushed this idea that men should be allowed to compete against women. The NCAA nominated Lia Thomas, a man, for “Woman of the Year.” ESPN honored Thomas, a man, during Women’s History Month.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a male, accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals during the Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Thomas competes in women’s sports. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several prominent female athletes are standing up to save women’s sports

But lately, the tide appears to be turning. Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas, has been very outspoken against men competing against women.

On Sunday, Olympic female cyclist Inga Thompson joined the growing list of athletes speaking against the insanity. She called for public protests in her sport.

It is time for Women Cyclist to start protesting @UCI_cycling Policy. Start taking a knee at the starting lines. Team managers need to speak up and protect their riders. Hold signs at every race “Save Women’s Sports”. https://t.co/BIn3cSKPJm — Inga Thompson Fdn OLY💚🤍💜 (@ithompsonfdn) May 7, 2023

Thompson joins several prominent figures risking people calling them “transphobes” just for fighting for fair athletic competition.

Surfer Bethany Hamilton said she would refuse to compete against men.

Even some ESPN talent have broken from the company line to speak out.

Additionally, in a move of solidarity, over 20 female Olympic athletes signed signed a statement applauding the passage of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. That’s despite women like Megan Rapinoe, who women’s sports made rich, fighting against fairness in women’s sports.

The American public is against men competing against women.

So why are we even still debating this?