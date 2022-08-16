Fast-Food Brawls: All Hell Breaks Loose In Dallas Ice Cream & Burger Joint

I’ll take a BBQ bacon sandwich and a side of whoop-ass to go…..NOW!

It was go-time at Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger in Dallas, according to witnesses who were there as an unidentified biggun’ and her buddy got into fisticuffs with workers. We don’t know whether this is over cold fries, as was the case in the gruesome scene at a New York City McDonald’s, or if this was just a run-of-the-mill argument turned Fast-Food Brawl®.

What is clear is that America has lost its damn mind and it’s settling differences by fighting at the restaurants.

How about I hit you with the two-piece, a–hole!

Braums fight dallas texas
Fists fly behind the counter at a Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger restaurant in Dallas, Texas / Twitter

Imagine walking into this place just craving a burger and a milkshake. Meanwhile, you get biggun’ beating on a worker like she jumped into the middle of a WWE ring after pretending to be a just-minding-my-business wrestling manager.

Let’s go to the footage!

It’s only Tuesday and it’s already been a big week for the Dallas metroplex. Saturday, a youth football coach was shot and killed in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster.

 

Texas

