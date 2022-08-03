Gunman Busts A Cap In A NYC McDonald’s Worker Over Cold Fries, Cops Allege

In yet another case of America losing its damn mind, New York City police say a 20-year-old man was so enraged over cold fries served to him at a Brooklyn McDonald’s, he pulled a gun and shot a worker.

Michael Morgan, 20, was arrested for the shooting and charged with attempted murder while his 18-year-old girlfriend was hauled in and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said Tuesday.

The details on this one are a little complicated, but the working theory for the NYPD is that Morgan’s mother, who was FaceTiming Morgan, started badgering him about the cold fries and it led to him storming into the McDonald’s to cause problems.

A worker and the son get into a dispute over the cold fries and they go outside the store where Morgan allegedly pulled out a gun and popped off a round into the McDonald’s worker’s neck.

The mother who was allegedly pissed off over the cold fries spoke to the New York Post and claimed her son “gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened.”

Morgan is no stranger to the court system. He’s been arrested for grand larceny, assault, theft of service and several other cases that are sealed, according to cops.

Gotta do what he gotta do. Imagine that running through your brain over cold french fries.

In July, Starbucks announced it would close 16 stores across the United States where violence had gotten to the point where it made more sense to close the stores to keep workers out of danger. The lib lib blue checkmarks swore it was to crush union organizing and screamed at OutKick that we were missing the real story.

Needless to say, we’re not missing the story here. Workers in out-of-control cities are being shot over cold fries as mothers encourage their kids to take care of business. Maniacs don’t care about life. They don’t care about going to jail for 20 years. They don’t care if someone dies.

It’s street justice. It’s the IDGAF attitude that has turned these places into hellholes where a minimum wage worker, who is reportedly in critical condition, is bleeding out on the sidewalk.

This is what happens when cops aren’t allowed to police and scumbags take over the streets by scumbag political regimes that go soft on crime to keep Black Lives Matter happy.

“He was working, at work, this happened at work? It’s kind of sad, because he’s trying to make a living,” a McDonald’s worker told CBS2 about the gunned down employee.

Kind of sad is an understatement.

Never forget what Bill de Blasio said in 2021: