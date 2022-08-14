Police Searching For Yaqub Talib, Brother of Former NFL CB Aqib Talib, For Role In Fatal Shooting Of Youth Football Coach

The Lancaster, Texas Police Department is on the lookout for a man named Yaqub Talib — brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib — regarding his involvement in the fatal shooting of a youth football coach on Saturday.

Emergency calls to Lancaster PD on August 13 reported that an altercation broke out between youth football coaching and officiating staffs at Lancaster Community Park. Footage released from the scene did not show Talib using the firearm, though several eyewitness accounts called out the individual as the gunman. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS SOUNDS OF GUNSHOTS THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING

Video of Aqib Talib and His Brother allegedly catching a body (murder of a youth football coach). Witnesses says Talib pulled the trigger but it’s still ALL SPECULATIONS AT THIS POINT pic.twitter.com/6t3RqKFDD2 — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) August 14, 2022

Yaqub Talib is former NFL CB Aqib Talib’s brother. pic.twitter.com/e9Lf2tgEgb — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 14, 2022

Lancaster PD has identified Talib as the suspect in question, with an ongoing search and warrant for his arrest, according to a departmental press release.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the release reads. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

The statement also says that the “investigation is ongoing.”

Tributes began to pour in for South East Dallas Wolverines training coach Mike Hickmon. Official identification of the shooting victim has yet to be released by LPD.

Additional details from the scene claim that Hickmon was shot three times by Talib, with the former’s nine-year-old son present at the scene.

This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XGU4nk674Z — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 14, 2022

Unfortunately I have a heavy 💔💔 this morning l, mourning Youth Coach Mike Hickmon, who was a great husband, father and friend. He was shot and killed yesterday at a 9U scrimmage in front of his team and his Family over PRIDE! 🚨 Youth football is now under ATTACK!! pic.twitter.com/vORZAQADBc — rashad bobino (@rashadbobino44) August 14, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela