‘FanDuel Partner’ Shams Charania Helps Sportsbook Cash At NBA Draft 2023

NBA insider and, according to his Twitter bio, “FanDuel Partner” Shams Charania either purposefully or accidentally made a big impact on the 2023 NBA Draft betting market Thursday, June 22nd.

The Twitter bio of NBA insider Shams Charania who self-promotes as a “FanDuel Partner” and has FanDuel’s logo in his Twitter photo.

Shams appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday morning prior to provide updates on draft. Victor Wembenyama was a LOCK to be the No. 1 overall pick years ago. Because of this the biggest story entering the NBA draft was what the Charlotte Hornets planned to do with the 2nd pick.

"Portland knows that they have to improve this team to keep Damian Lillard..



Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/V2fbWuErvR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Well, FanDuel’s partner reported that Scoot Henderson left an impression on Charlotte’s front office. Shams implied the Hornets may draft Henderson No. 2. This caused a heavy shift in Henderson’s odds to be taken 2nd in the NBA draft at FanDuel Thursday.

Scoot Henderson is -900 to go second overall at FanDuel pic.twitter.com/FpbJ6P1i5F — Jonathan Von Tobel (@meJVT) June 22, 2023

Henderson didn’t go 2nd though. Former Alabama Crimson Tide forward, and Paul George super fan, Brandon Miller did. Miller was the odds-on favorite to go 2nd to Charlotte before Shams’ report.

Brandon Miller (Alabama) is greeted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 2nd overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

He was the favorite Wednesday after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Hornets were set on Miller. Woj subtweeted Shams after the Hornets picked Miller and Charania misled or misreported Charlotte’s interest in Henderson.

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

The 1st question I have is “How much money and action did FanDuel get after Shams reported Henderson could go 2nd?”

This leads to another question, which is “How do we feel about Shams being a partner with FanDuel Sportsbook when he has so much sway in the betting market?”

As others have noted, this reporter is paid by Fanduel, and after this tweet, a bunch of dopes bet on Scoot to go 2nd.



House wins.



Go read Woj's tweet after Brandon Miller was drafted and let me know what you think https://t.co/WPLzfnGnxo — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 23, 2023

Honestly, asking these questions makes me a bit nauseous. OutKick partners with DraftKings Sportsbook and, personally, I’m not turning money down from any sportsbook. So I don’t want to come off as a hypocrite.

So Shams, a FanDuel employee, tweets out that Scoot Henderson is “gathering momentum” to be the second overall pick.



This tweet heavily skews the odds in Scoot’s favor to be the second pick, because Shams is a influential voice in the NBA information community. — Kyle Grondin (@bykylegrondin) June 22, 2023

How much of this is “Shams helping FanDuel make money” compared to “Shams was used as a pawn by a general manager”? Bettors need to understand that NBA front offices use reporters to leverage their situation with other teams and player agents.

It’s definitely weird. But, did Shams knowingly participate or did the Hornets general manager mislead Shams to improve the value of Charlotte’s 2nd pick and did that ricochet into the betting market?

Regardless of Shams’ intent, it’s hard to argue this isn’t a bad look for FanDuel and the sports betting space. FanDuel partnered with Shams in hopes of redirecting his two-million-plus Twitter followers to the sportsbook.

Let’s take the social media aspect out of this. Imagine if you knew Shams and he told you: “Yo, I’m getting intel that the Hornets love Scoot.” Wouldn’t you be pissed at Shams once Miller was taken 2nd? Of course you would.

Look, I’m not accusing Shams of being part of some con. And I don’t feel good about questioning Shams getting legal sponsorship money from FanDuel because lord knows I’d take the money too.

That said, it’s tough to mount a defense for Shams when Twitter points out this obvious conflict of interest. Plus, FanDuel doesn’t help its sportsbook or Shams by tweeting out stuff like that Wilt post above. It leaves a bad taste in sports bettors’ mouths.

