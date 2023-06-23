‘FanDuel Partner’ Shams Charania Helps Sportsbook Cash At NBA Draft 2023

Videos by OutKick
NBA insider and, according to his Twitter bio, “FanDuel Partner” Shams Charania either purposefully or accidentally made a big impact on the 2023 NBA Draft betting market Thursday, June 22nd.
Shams appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday morning prior to provide updates on draft. Victor Wembenyama was a LOCK to be the No. 1 overall pick years ago. Because of this the biggest story entering the NBA draft was what the Charlotte Hornets planned to do with the 2nd pick.
Well, FanDuel’s partner reported that Scoot Henderson left an impression on Charlotte’s front office. Shams implied the Hornets may draft Henderson No. 2. This caused a heavy shift in Henderson’s odds to be taken 2nd in the NBA draft at FanDuel Thursday.
Henderson didn’t go 2nd though. Former Alabama Crimson Tide forward, and Paul George super fan, Brandon Miller did. Miller was the odds-on favorite to go 2nd to Charlotte before Shams’ report.
HORNETS FANS BOO THE HELL OUT OF NO. 2 NBA DRAFT PICK, ALABAMA’S BRANDON MILLER
He was the favorite Wednesday after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Hornets were set on Miller. Woj subtweeted Shams after the Hornets picked Miller and Charania misled or misreported Charlotte’s interest in Henderson.
The 1st question I have is “How much money and action did FanDuel get after Shams reported Henderson could go 2nd?”
This leads to another question, which is “How do we feel about Shams being a partner with FanDuel Sportsbook when he has so much sway in the betting market?”
Honestly, asking these questions makes me a bit nauseous. OutKick partners with DraftKings Sportsbook and, personally, I’m not turning money down from any sportsbook. So I don’t want to come off as a hypocrite.
How much of this is “Shams helping FanDuel make money” compared to “Shams was used as a pawn by a general manager”? Bettors need to understand that NBA front offices use reporters to leverage their situation with other teams and player agents.
MILLER TIME: NBA DRAFT 2023’S ODDS FOR 2ND OVERALL PICK MOVE AFTER WOJ BOMB
It’s definitely weird. But, did Shams knowingly participate or did the Hornets general manager mislead Shams to improve the value of Charlotte’s 2nd pick and did that ricochet into the betting market?
Regardless of Shams’ intent, it’s hard to argue this isn’t a bad look for FanDuel and the sports betting space. FanDuel partnered with Shams in hopes of redirecting his two-million-plus Twitter followers to the sportsbook.
Let’s take the social media aspect out of this. Imagine if you knew Shams and he told you: “Yo, I’m getting intel that the Hornets love Scoot.” Wouldn’t you be pissed at Shams once Miller was taken 2nd? Of course you would.
Look, I’m not accusing Shams of being part of some con. And I don’t feel good about questioning Shams getting legal sponsorship money from FanDuel because lord knows I’d take the money too.
That said, it’s tough to mount a defense for Shams when Twitter points out this obvious conflict of interest. Plus, FanDuel doesn’t help its sportsbook or Shams by tweeting out stuff like that Wilt post above. It leaves a bad taste in sports bettors’ mouths.
