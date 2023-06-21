Miller Time: NBA Draft 2023’s Odds For 2nd Overall Pick Move After Woj Bomb

Videos by OutKick

A special OutKick investigation found out the 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday, June 22. There was a seismic shift in the betting odds for the No. 2 overall pick at the upcoming NBA draft occurred after a TV spot Tuesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hornets are preparing to select Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall, per @wojespn:



– Miller impressed Michael Jordan and Co. during his second private workout yesterday.



– Charlotte prefers Miller’s fit alongside LaMelo Ball over Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/P3dsnpCl2P — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 21, 2023

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wing Brandon Miller is now (-400) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Miller is the favorite to go 2nd in the NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets after Woj reported Charlotte’s brass was impressed by Miller’s recent workout.

Prospects Scoot Henderson, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr. and Dereck Lively ll attend the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA G-Leaguer Scoot Henderson was a huge favorite (-250) to be the 2nd pick Tuesday morning before the Woj report, per VSIN’s A Numbers Game. Henderson’s odds dropped to -135 Tuesday evening and are currently +200 at DraftKings Wednesday.

Now, before you go chasing steam and betting Miller gets drafted No. 2 Thursday, remember this happened last year. Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. became the odds-on favorite go 1st in the 2022 NBA Drafter after this Woj report …

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Well, we saw how that played out. According to The Athletic, Smith’s odds to go 1st shot up to as high as -500 Wednesday before the 2022 NBA Draft. But, Woj was wrong.

Honestly, I hate betting drafts. It’s an information-based handicap and I don’t have enough connections to find actionable intel in these markets. I could spend hours consuming NBA draft content to possibly gain an edge but who wants to do that?

Plus, Victor Wembanyama being a lock to go 1st in the 2023 NBA Draft at -20000 killed any interest I had in betting this event.

NBA draft Prospect, Victor Wembanyama throws the first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

I agree with Charlotte’s logic based on Woj’s reporting for taking Miller. Henderson is a point guard and the Hornets have a stud point guard in LaMelo Ball. Wing is a premier position in the NBA and Miller is a wing.

That said, I have FOMO about this awesome arbitrage opportunity. “Arbitrage” is a sports betting term where a gambler makes multiple bets in the same market to guarantee a profit.

A few lucky bettors out there are holding Miller +170 tickets to go No. 2 and can jump on Henderson’s +200 odds to go 2nd in the 2023 NBA Draft.

At this point the only way to bet this market is to fade Woj’s report. Perhaps Charlotte’s front office is playing 4D chess and is using Woj to get other teams to call about the 2nd pick. But, again, I hate betting the NBA draft.

