Hornets Fans Boo The Hell Out Of No. 2 Pick, Alabama’s Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets fans sound pissed that their team selected former ‘Bama forward Brandon Miller.
The highly anticipated second-overall pick was a two-man battle between Alabama’s Brandon Miller and G-League Unite alum Scoot Henderson.
Hornets faithful clearly expected the much-hyped Henderson to get picked. So when NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Miller as the second pick, the jeers started to pour out from Charlotte fans.
From Spectrum Center to local bars, boos were heard around the nation for the contentious Crimson Tide player.
As a refresher, Brandon Miller was involved in a fatal shooting scandal last season … which may have something to do with Charlotte’s reaction.
Hornets fans showed up at the team’s home venue at Spectrum Center. The reactions were certainly mixed as a combination of cheers, boos and thumb-down reactions swept the crowd.
Even Houston Rockets fan, slated for the fourth pick, celebrated when Brandon Miller came off the board.
Brandon Miller, standing at 6-foot-9, averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season and led the Crimson Tide to the Sweet 16.
Henderson’s athletic upside as a speedy scoring guard made him a covetable prospect. He ultimately went to the Portland Trail Blazers with the third-overall-pick.
Only time will tell if Miller pans out or if Scoot was destined to be the second pick all along. The Lakers made this mistake in 2017 when they selected UCLA’s Lonzo Ball over Jayson Tatum at three.
