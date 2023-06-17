Fan Runs On To Pitch To Meet Cristiano Ronaldo In The Middle Of Match

Videos by OutKick

What would you risk for the chance to meet soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m not sure about you, but I probably wouldn’t risk more than a few dollars, but one fan was willing to risk getting trucked by a security guard.

It happened during a qualifying match between Ronaldo’s Portuguese national team and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the match in Lisbon, a fan waving a red and green Portugues flag beelined it straight to Ronaldo and hugged him.

Ronaldo is one composed dude. If I was an internationally renowned soccer star, I would be high-tailing it to the locker room if a fan came toward me mid-game. That’s not a thing sane people do.

However, Ronaldo stayed in there long enough for the fan to bow down to him and pick him up.

And the crowd loved it.

They were so into it that they booed the security guards who were just doing their job, which of course is preventing fans from invading the pitch. If one slips by the goalie, so to speak, they’ve got to round up that crazy person.

Fortunately, things worked out alright and no one appeared to get hurt. And fortunately, for that fan, Bobby Wagner wasn’t on the sidelines.

The Portuguese crowd had more to cheer about than a nice moment between Ronaldo and a crazed fan. One who fortunately wasn’t too crazed. Their team won the match 3-0.

