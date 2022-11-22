Fan Gets Thrown Off A Bridge After Chiefs-Chargers Game

Just when you think NFL fans have settled down with the fan fights, along comes a particularly disturbing video from after Sunday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game.

In the video recorded outside SoFi Stadium, a fan is thrown off what appears to be a pedestrian bridge that goes over part of Rivers Lake, the body of water outside the stadium that TV networks use to set the scene for Rams and Chargers games.

Why was the fan thrown over the railing onto the concrete steps leading down into the water? It’s unclear, but those witnesses who claim they saw the incident take place say cops weren’t interested in making arrests.

Caught a guy throwing someone over the bridge at sofi stadium after the chargers game, crazy crazy crazy #ChargersvsChiefs #Fights pic.twitter.com/2PlqYApzKQ — Cody Danks (@Mayanator_22) November 21, 2022

Cody Danks, who recorded the man being thrown over the fence, claimed on Twitter that police “wouldn’t do anything cause it didn’t happen in front of them.”

As for the guy who was thrown of the bridge, eyewitnesses say he was “getting checked on” after the incident.

It’s been another brutal year at SoFi Stadium. In October, a Rams fan was brutally beaten by a Cowboys fan in a parking lot fight. Fans have been fighting inside the stadium as well, but things have never escalated to the point where humans are purposely thrown off a bridge or over a railing.

Possibly the craziest part of Sunday night’s incident besides the fact that the guy could’ve easily died is the fact that it looks like he was trying to get away, but he was pulled back and then launched over the railing.

As you can see in the screenshots, a security guard is seen making his way to the altercation, but he can’t get there in time as the fan is thrown off the bridge.