Ugly Cowboys-Rams Parking Lot Fan Fight Turns Into A Prison Yard Beatdown

While the Cowboys and Rams fans fighting inside SoFi Stadium during Sunday’s game weren’t doing much damage to each other, it was a different story out in the parking lot where it was pure carnage.

A video that surfaced Wednesday shows an ugly parking lot fight that left multiple bodies laying on the blacktop after a vicious multi-participant brawl that ended with a tatted-up Cowboys fan pummeling a Cooper Kupp fan.

At this time, there’s no word on if there were any arrests made over yet another vicious beating at a Los Angeles sporting event.

A Rams fan is seen being smashed by a Cowboys fan during a fight Sunday outside SoFi Stadium after Dallas won 22-10. / Twitter

Earlier this year, a 49ers fan ended up in a medically induced coma after a parking lot fight during the NFC Championship game.

“We want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone,” notorious Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said at the time. “We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county.”

Uh, it happened again George and this one looks like it could’ve led to a serious head injury.

As has been noted multiple times on OutKick, if there are any moral victories to the violence at Los Angeles sporting events, it’s that nobody was shot or stabbed.