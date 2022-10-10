Cowboys-Rams Fan Fight Was Rather Sloppy

What a time for Dallas Cowboys fans. Not only are they winning on the field, but they’re also dominating the fan fights off the field.

Things got sloppy Sunday at SoFi Stadium where a ‘boys fan dropped the gloves with a clearly frustrated Matthew Stafford Rams fan who had to watch the Super Bowl-winning quarterback throw a pick and fumble twice in the 22-10 Dallas victory.

At least three things stand out from Sunday’s fisticuffs in Los Angeles.

Where’s all that moisture coming from on the surface? It’s supposed to be like 5% humidity in Los Angeles; your dehumidifier can’t get below 30% and L.A. is like 5% and we have a skating rink in this video. Are the toilets backed up? Check out the yellow-shirt security guard standing against the wall in the background. He’s good. Not getting involved. Foam cowboys hat guy kills me. It’s like an episode of South Park. Drunks. Filth. Maybe piss everywhere. Skating rink. Foam hat guy. Just another day in America.

Meanwhile, as these drunks were throwing punches, Dez Bryant was signing babies. What a day it was at SoFi.