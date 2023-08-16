Famous NYC Restaurateur Danny Meyer Has To Move Two Restaurants Because Migrants Took Over Building

Videos by OutKick

New York City’s migrants continue to make themselves at home at the expense of the city.

The latest example involves popular restaurateur Danny Meyer who is now having to shut down two of his famous restaurants due to the location being overrun by people that have nowhere to go.

Meyer, who many know as the founder of Shake Shack, announced thru his Union Square Hospitality Group that the Marta and Maialino restaurants that are located in the Radbury Hotel, would be shutting down on August 25th. In a statement, the Hospitality Group said that the logistics of the restaurants simply can’t work due to the amount of migrants that are in the Radbury – which has become a central hub for migrants once they arrive in New York City.

“As tenants of the Redbury, our two restaurants, which occupy the lobby floor, have been eagerly anticipating the hotel’s full post-pandemic reopening,” the statement begins.

“While we admire and respect the Redbury’s decision to house migrants, the viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related food and beverage operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use,” it continues.

It’s important to note that Meyer isn’t anti-migrant. In fact, he and his restaurants have publicly supported politicians fast-tracking and expediting work papers to help get them into the workforce and begin making money. The issue lies within the sheer unsustainability of the mass influx of people that are coming into the city.

Unfortunately there’s no easy solution.

When NYC declared themselves a Sanctuary City – they essentially opened the floodgates and now don’t know what to do. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now trying to do a 180 by telling migrants that there literally “is no more room for them in NYC,” which is a reversal of him openly welcoming them just a year ago.

I live in NYC and I can tell you that the impact is being seen and felt across the city. Over 100,000 migrants have moved to the city in the past year. With the school year set to start in just a few weeks, already the city has announced an expected 18,000 migrant children – and that’s only those that have already registered! The Empire Center did a study saying that each migrant child could cost $32,000 per student, which would total over $500 million that local taxpayers would have to foot the bill for.

Eventually New Yorkers – on BOTH sides of the political aisle are going to have had enough and their good will is going to turn to frustration and then resentment. It already is with parents and local community leaders furious at Mayor Adams for turning local soccer and football fields into makeshift shelters and pop-up tents for migrants.

And when you add the fact that small business owners and restaurants are being forced to relocate or risk going out of business, New York City is going to have a big problem on its hands for the foreseeable future.