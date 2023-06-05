NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Placing Migrants In Private Homes

Videos by OutKick

Mi casa es su casa!

Mayor Eric Adams has a plan to deal with the massive influx of migrants entering New York City: send them to live in private residences.

Under Adams’ new plan, the city would pay local homeowners to take in asylum seekers.

Maybe put them up in your guest bedroom?

“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence,” Adams said during a news conference Monday.

Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:



Since last spring, more than 72,000 people have flooded into NYC. Around 45,000 of those migrants are currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.

Currently, though, Adams is working to move some of those homeless migrants — mostly single men — into churches, mosques and other houses of worship.

“We can take that $4.2 billion — $4.3 maybe now — that we anticipate we have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday, everyday houses of worship instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations,” Adams said.

“We should be recycling our own dollars.”

Newly arrived asylum seekers wait in a holding area at the Port Authority bus terminal before being sent off to area shelters and hotels in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Last month, a New York City official said between 800 and 1,000 migrants are bussed into the Big Apple every single day.

“We need to be clear: This is not sustainable with the inflow that we’re receiving,” Adams said.

Eric Adams is struggling to make room for asylum seekers.

And so the next step will be to ask his constituents to serve as landlords for the homeless migrants.

“First of all, it’s cheaper and it’s an investment for us to go to a family and assist them instead of placing people in large congregate settings or all these emergency hotels,” Adams said.

Of course, they have to get around pesky government rules that typically bar the city from housing homeless people in private homes.

A Muslim Community Center sets up to accommodate migrants sent to New York City from the border. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The city Office of Management and Budget previously said City Hall spends roughly $380 per night on a migrant household in converted hotels.

Adams’ new plan to house the newcomers in churches will cost around $125 a night.

No word yet on what the government would pay private citizens for the use of their spare bedrooms. But no doubt New Yorkers will enthusiastically line up to do their part!

It is a “sanctuary city,” after all.