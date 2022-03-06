Falcons Rebuff Trade Interest In QB Matt Ryan

Videos by OutKick

With all the trade talks this offseason and quarterback needs across the league, the Atlanta Falcons are reported to have been receiving some trade interest in quarterback Matt Ryan.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports teams that have inquired on the four-time Pro Bowler are getting the “distinct impression that [he] will not be dealt.”

Also hearing that inquirng teams are getting the distinct impression that Matt Ryan will not be dealt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 5, 2022

OutKick previously reported that Ryan is still on track to be the team’s starting quarterback, but could the Falcons be preparing to find Ryan’s eventual successor in this year’s draft? Team owner Arthur Blank thinks so.

ProFootball Rumors reports the Seattle Seahawks have so far turned away all teams interested in trading for veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is reportedly torn on whether he wants to remain in Green Bay or play for a new team, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both signal-callers stay with their respective teams in the 2022 season.

The 2022 NFL Draft class has talent but isn’t as stacked as the 2021 class and ProFootball Rumors reports there are no surefire starters.

Could the Falcons net some draft pick compensation in a Ryan trade and bring in a new era for the franchise?

The soon-to-be 37-year-old QB is set to make $16.25 million and $20.5 million over the final two years of his contract, along with $7.5 million in roster bonus he is due later this month.

While the Washington Commanders, on the other hand, made a strong push for Wilson on their search for a QB. Could the Commanders look to go after Ryan, or even the Steelers?

ProFootball Rumors reports that from Atlanta’s perspective, trading the veteran QB is slightly messier due to multiple restructures. Ryan’s dead money charge for 2022 if he were to be cut or traded prior to June 1 is $40.5 million.

Even a post-June 1 transaction would result in a dead money number just shy of $25 million, the outlet reports. That’s not to mention the fact that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants Ryan back.

Team owner Arthur Blank said last week the team is already looking to Ryan’s succession plan. Do you think the Falcons will follow up on any of the trade interest on Ryan?

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.