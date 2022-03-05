Washington Commanders Made ‘Serious’ Trade Offers For Russell Wilson, Mahomes

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Commanders are keen on making their debut NFL season under the new moniker a memorable one.

With their current state of quarterbacking, such a feat is less than likely to happen, which is why the team reportedly sent a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington reached out to Seattle following months of rumors that Wilson wants out over frustration with the personnel.

The offer was declined, but according to Rapoport, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew offered several first-round picks for the QB in what he called a “serious” bid.

From our NFL Combine coverage: The #Commanders made a strong offer for Russell Wilson. A look at what it means… pic.twitter.com/e7qabCQosA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

ESPN’s John Keim previously announced that the Commanders also pitched an offer to Kansas City for perennial Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes, which was taken as seriously as a crank call.

According to @john_keim, Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a QB’s availability and the cost. The team started its search with a list of 42 QBs — Jordan Asri  (@wshingtontoday) March 1, 2022

Washington currently relies on Taylor Heinicke as their quarterback, and while the fifth-year player delivered fans from watching former starter Dwayne Haskins under center, Heinicke’s own production has been lackluster at best.

The Commanders expect that a transaction with a fellow club will deliver them from QB purgatory. Or the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, if need be.

Mayhew spoke on the team’s ongoing search for a franchise quarterback.

“We feel we have canvassed the league effectively,” Mayhew said. “We’ve spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available.”

