Packers Are Avoiding NFC Teams In Potential Deal For Aaron Rodgers

While the Green Bay Packers would love for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play for the team in 2022, if the situation comes where they are forced to trade him, the team seems to have a preference on his next stop.

The team made it clear that they do not want to trade Rodgers to an NFC rival, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports.

While the Packers await final word from Aaron Rodgers, other teams have contacted them, I'm told. They don't want to trade him in NFC. DEN and TEN are interested, PIT has made no overtures. Will seek massive return if he is dealt. Rodgers also seeking top market QB compensation. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 5, 2022

Other teams have reached out to the Packers about Rodgers — including Denver and Tennessee — and Green Bay would look for a “massive return” if they are forced to send off their quarterback.

Yardbarker reports the three teams Rodgers has been linked to in trade rumors are all in the AFC, strongly suggesting that a deal may not be feasible for one quarterback-needy NFC team.

Another report cited by Larry Brown Sports suggests that Rodgers is torn about his future and where he wants to play.

Where do you think Rodgers will ultimately end up?

