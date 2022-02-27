Falcons Start Putting Together Plan To Find Matt Ryan’s Successor

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is still on track to be the team’s starting quarterback, but could the Falcons be preparing to find Ryan’s eventual successor in this year’s draft?

Atlanta passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft, leaving the 14-year starter without someone to take over his position when the time comes.

Matt Ryan (2) of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images).

ProFootball Rumors reports the Falcons took a risk by passing on prospects in a better QB draft compared to the upcoming group, but the team does hold the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Could the Falcons grab the top prospect with the No. 8 pick? Team owner Arthur Blank said the Falcons need to be prepared to grab the veteran QB’s eventual successor.

“Our fans should look for a succession plan,” Blank said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I think that’s not improper. It doesn’t show a lack of confidence in Matt, but, you know, I mean, Father Time will get to all of us.”

