Missing F-35 Pilot Reportedly Ejected Because Of The Weather……Which Makes No Sense

The pilot of the formerly missing F-35 reportedly ejected because of the weather.

An F-35 belonging to the Marines went missing Sunday when the pilot ejected while flying over South Carolina.

The situation captivated the country when Joint Base Charleston asked for the public’s help in finding the plane, which has a price tag of roughly $100 million.

A debris field was found Monday in Williamsburg County, South Carolina. Now, more information about the crash has surfaced, but it doesn’t really make any sense.

The missing F-35 was found in South Carolina. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Did weather cause an F-35 to go missing?

The issue that allegedly forced the pilot to eject and bail on the $100 million plane wasn’t a tech malfunction as many speculated.

It was the weather.

“He’s unsure of where his plane crashed, said he just lost it in the weather,” a voice was heard stating on the Charleston County Emergency Medical Services call, according to The New York Post.

Yes, the pilot of the most advanced plane in America’s arsenal ejected from the craft because of the weather.

Did bad weather force the formerly missing F-35 pilot to eject? (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This doesn’t seem to make much sense.

If that’s truly what happened, then we have a huge problem. How do we create a $100 million plane that can’t fly in bad weather? How did the pilot not fly away from the bad weather over ejecting? An F-35 flies a hell of a lot faster than any storm moves.

Also, weather wasn’t the reason given by the military. The initial reason given by the military was simply a “malfunction,” according to the same report.

So, which was it? Was there horrible weather the pilot couldn’t escape or was there a malfunction with the plane? Did the weather cause a malfunction? If so, that’s another huge problem.

Why did the formerly missing F-35 crash? (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The fascination with the missing (now found) F-35 continues to captivate the nation, and information like this only raises more intrigue. A truly bizarre situation.