Military Loses F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet In South Carolina, Asks For The Public’s Help To Find It

The military is on the hunt for a missing F-35 that is somewhere in South Carolina.
The F-35 is the most advanced multi-role stealth fighter in the history of aviation, and its stealth capabilities are highly-classified.
That’s why a Sunday afternoon tweet from Joint Base Charleston was so troubling. The military installation announced an F-35 was missing after a pilot had to eject and anyone in the area who knew where it was should “call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.”
The military is focusing its search for the jet, which costs up to $90 million each, on two lakes north of Joint Base Charleston.
The military is searching for a missing F-35.
Most people reading this probably are shrugging thinking, “It’s just one plane. Who cares?” That would be an incorrect outlook.
Remember when an F-35 went missing in the South China Sea? China began racing to find it before we could recover it. Why?
If China got it, it could reverse engineer a 20+ year stealth technology gap in a few months. I had two different sources directly involved in the situation say America would sink any Chinese salvage ship that attempted to bring it back to China.
This situation isn’t nearly as serious because the plane is somewhere in South Carolina, but it’s still incredibly troubling. How does the military not know where the F-35 is? It’s a fifth generation fighter. Does it not have tracking technology on it, even if submerged in water? I find that borderline impossible to believe.
At the same time, there’s something truly hilarious about the military asking random civilians for help finding a plane that costs nearly $100 million. It doesn’t exactly scream competence.
You better believe that I’d be searching around the clock if I was in the region. Grab a six pack of light beer, get the boys together and go on the greatest scavenger hunt in South Carolina history.
Let’s just hope the military finds the missing F-35 before any nefarious forces might. It’s hard to put into words how important our stealth tech gap is to national security. A missing F-35 is a HUGE problem.
The woke military strikes out again.