Significant Update Announced In Search For Missing F-35

Videos by OutKick

Authorities might have zeroed in on the location of America’s missing F-35.

An F-35 that belonged to the Marines Corps went missing Sunday after the pilot ejected, and a massive hunt has been underway since to find the plane, which comes with nearly a $100 million price tag.

The authorities were so desperate that Joint Base Charleston tweeted asking the public for help to find the highly-advanced multirole stealth fighter.

It appears the plane’s location is being zeroed in on after debris was found.

Has the F-35 been found?

A debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina at some point late Monday, but authorities won’t confirm that is 100% the missing F-35, according to Fox News.

“Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field…The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process,” the authorities told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The United States Marine Corps is currently in charge of the investigation, according to the same report.

The authorities have found debris in the search for a missing F-35. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

What is going on with the missing plane?

The news of the missing plane set the internet on fire Sunday and Monday, and a lot of people had questions about how the government could lose one of its most expensive pieces of equipment.

The plane’s transponder wasn’t working at the time the pilot ejected. How does an F-35 get airborne without a properly functioning transponder?

It’s arguably the most advanced plane in the world, but the transponder wasn’t working? To make matters worse, an F-35 can easily avoid all radar detection. That’s the point of the plane. It’s not meant to be found. The fifth generation fighter is meant to be invisible to radar. That’s why it cost so much money to develop, and the Marines allegedly just lost one.

Now, it appears they have found it, but it’s still not confirmed. All we know for sure is losing a $100 million fighter jet is not a good thing, and people justifiably have a lot of questions.

Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them at OutKick. This story has captivated the nation, and is definitely not going away just yet.