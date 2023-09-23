Absurd F-35 Crash 911 Call Only Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Videos by OutKick

The 911 call from the formerly missing F-35 only raises more questions than it answers.

The country continues to be captivated by the story of the F-35 that went missing after the pilot ejected while flying over South Carolina.

A debris field was eventually found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina. It was reported earlier in the week weather caused the pilot to eject.

However, there’s nothing on the 911 call to indicate that’s what happened. Not at all. The pilot tells the 911 dispatcher he ejected because of “an aircraft failure.”

At no point does he mention anything about the weather. You can listen to the 911 call below.

Probably one of the strangest 911 calls you’ll ever hear. Home owner calling after the F-35 pilot comes down in a parachute in his backyard. 😲 pic.twitter.com/cXS2pP23PX — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 22, 2023

F-35 crash 911 call released.

This situation continues to get more and more bizarre with every single bit of information that comes out.

For those of you who might not know, an F-35 costs roughly $100 million. It’s arguably the most advanced plane in the world.

It serves an incredibly important role in America’s war fighting capabilities. Yet, it crashed because of the weather? That makes no sense.

F-35 crash 911 call released. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Furthermore, the military initially cited a malfunction and now the pilot is on a 911 call saying the same thing. So, what is the truth? Did a $100 million plane crash because of the weather or did the plane simply fail?

Both options are catastrophic. The fact the information continues to be fluid and contradict itself tells you something simply doesn’t add up.

Either weather caused the pilot to eject or it didn’t. Either the plane failed or it didn’t. This isn’t hard to figure out. Yet, nobody seems to have any idea what actually happened.

Why did an F-35 crash in South Carolina? (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

All we know is America somehow managed to lose a plane that costs $100 million, and we now have no answers as to why. It’s just a truly bizarre situation.