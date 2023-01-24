Ezekiel Elliott Willing To Take Pay Cut To Remain With Cowboys

While you could argue that Ezekiel Elliott deserves a pay raise for having to play center during the Cowboys’ final play against the 49ers, the Dallas running back is reportedly open to taking a pay cut to stay with the franchise moving forward.

Elliott is scheduled to earn $10.9 million in 2023 but recognizes that taking a reduced salary could help the Cowboys and their plans moving forward, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The 27-year-old made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a Cowboy moving forward following the loss in San Francisco in the NFC Divisional round.

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Elliott said about his future in Dallas. “I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball; I can’t tell you the future. But I definitely want to be here.”

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain a Dallas Cowboy, even if it means taking a pay cut. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys do have a potential out with Elliott’s contract this offseason, but him already stating he wants to begin negotiations at a lesser number is a huge first step and music to the ears of Dallas fans who want to see Elliott stick around.

After being due $10.9 million in 2023 on his current contract structure, that number drops to $10 million the following year but jumps North of $15 million in 2025 and 2026 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards during the 2022-23 regular season, which is his career-low since entering the league in 2016.