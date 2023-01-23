Best Of Ezekiel Elliott Playing Center Memes

Let’s go old-school Internet this morning and serve up the Best of Ezekiel Elliott Getting Blown Up Memes in honor of what Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore presented to the Internet.
To the Internet, the final play in the Cowboys-Niners game as like giving a San Francisco fentanyl addict a garbage bag of pills to shoot up. It’s like shooting cocaine straight into the veins of the Internet. The moment Zeke Elliott trotted out on the field and reported as an offensive lineman was the moment the Internet had been waiting for — viral gold.
And this one couldn’t have delivered in a bigger way.
Zeke got trucked, the play was blown up and the Cowboys headed off into the sunset.
“It didn’t get going,” McCarthy told reporters after the 19-12 49ers victory.
You don’t say!
“I really don’t want to get into detail on it, but that obviously wasn’t the plan,” Mike continued. “It’s obviously a gadget play or whatever to end it. It’s the last-play-situation call we practice.”
And it was absolutely glorious for content creators.
Thank you.