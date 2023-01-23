Best Of Ezekiel Elliott Playing Center Memes

Let’s go old-school Internet this morning and serve up the Best of Ezekiel Elliott Getting Blown Up Memes in honor of what Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore presented to the Internet.

To the Internet, the final play in the Cowboys-Niners game as like giving a San Francisco fentanyl addict a garbage bag of pills to shoot up. It’s like shooting cocaine straight into the veins of the Internet. The moment Zeke Elliott trotted out on the field and reported as an offensive lineman was the moment the Internet had been waiting for — viral gold.

the field after zeke got up. pic.twitter.com/RMAibgx1YB — Tony X (@soIoucity) January 23, 2023

And this one couldn’t have delivered in a bigger way.

Zeke got trucked, the play was blown up and the Cowboys headed off into the sunset.

“It didn’t get going,” McCarthy told reporters after the 19-12 49ers victory.

You don’t say!

“I really don’t want to get into detail on it, but that obviously wasn’t the plan,” Mike continued. “It’s obviously a gadget play or whatever to end it. It’s the last-play-situation call we practice.”

And it was absolutely glorious for content creators.

Thank you.

"Zeke, pretend to play dead, and all the o-linemen go long…on two" pic.twitter.com/j3Fc4tGsTK — Ron.E.Niner (@RonENiner) January 23, 2023

Zeke trying to play Center pic.twitter.com/DWwP6K0mY8 — James.xlsm (@JamesT425) January 23, 2023

Zeke trying to block as the center… pic.twitter.com/HcMgMTBbsT — KevinMerz (@KMerz11) January 23, 2023

Kellen Moore at practice: "Zeke come here so I can show u where im'a have u at on this play, you'll be at center "



Zeke: pic.twitter.com/mZCq99kiha — B (@4GameSuspension) January 23, 2023

Think we can all agree Zeke at center was a bad idea pic.twitter.com/N51Yv28kwL — Mareeezy (@mgaitan_214) January 23, 2023

"…and you're going to line up at center and snap the ball to Dak."



Zeke: pic.twitter.com/juRABpI5rV — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 23, 2023

.@dallascowboys lining up for the final play like pic.twitter.com/Wo7bMOcyOH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 23, 2023

Next you'll put Zeke at center pic.twitter.com/qeD5StrDZy — Donte Scott (@lebronte23) January 23, 2023

Kellen Moore to Zeke “so you’re going to play center…”



Mike McCarthey to Zeke… pic.twitter.com/ybDoeOuiVz — Josh (@GeauxTigahss) January 23, 2023

Zeke at center has been years in the making. pic.twitter.com/mVgtwpccbe — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 23, 2023

OHHHHHH ZEKE AT CENTER pic.twitter.com/mAXCHsDk1i — Logan (@IBSLivesMatter1) January 23, 2023

Zeke went from being an elite back to lining up and playing center on his team’s final play of the season pic.twitter.com/o5nnM7d1Os — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) January 23, 2023