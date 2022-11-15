Ex-Washington QB Alex Smith Roasts Commanders For Being ‘Worst’ Experience In NFL

Retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith is on the offensive against his ex-team in Washington.

Ahead of Week 10’s Monday Night Football matchup between the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Smith reflected on his time as Washington’s QB (2018-2020) and was ruthlessly blunt about the disappointing experience.

Smith called it “the worst gameday experience in the country,” throwing daggers at the declining support for the team and their decaying venue at FedExField.

Alex Smith with some Washington comments on today's ESPN Daily pod…



“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building.”



"[FedEx Field] is probably the worst gameday experience in the country."

The franchise has long been in a downward spiral under owner Daniel Snyder. They’ve undergone a series of unnecessary rebrands, failed to nurture a winning culture and botched their relationship with employees.

As speculations of a potential sale of the team intensify — amid ongoing probes into workplace misconduct and financial violations — critics are mounting their issues with Washington’s mismanagement.

“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building,” Smith added on the ESPN Daily podcast.

Washington’s brain trust got some added pushback last week after using a shooting incident involving rookie running back Brian Robinson in a non-sequitur response to the announcement of District of Columbia A.G.’s investigation news.

The Commanders continue to get crushed in the NFC East, too. They entered Monday Night Football in last place at 4-5 on the season.

Washington is hoping to stay alive in the postseason race with Taylor Heinicke after a short stint with Carson Wentz as their starter. They’ve been unable to stop the endless carousel of QBs that has long plagued the franchise.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)