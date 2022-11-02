Washington Commanders Reportedly Under Investigation

Just as rumors have started to circulate about Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders, it turns out the team may be on federal investigators’ radar.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reported that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia. They’re looking into potential financial impropriety on the part of the team.

The report cited anonymous sources who had claimed the investigation stemmed from a letter House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission as well as multiple attorney generals.

The attorney generals of Washington D.C. and Virginia already have investigations underway.

While the team spokesperson did not respond to Van Natta’s requests the Commanders’ attorney, John Brownlee did.

Brownlee released a statement that alleges ESPN was reporting that the allegations were untrue.

“It is not surprising that ESPN is publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources — given today’s announcement,” the statement read. “…We are confident that, after these agencies have had a chance to review the documents and complete their work, they will come to the same conclusion as the team’s internal review — that these allegations are simply untrue.”

We’ll see how it plays out, but this would be the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding the Commanders’ organization and owner Dan Snyder.

Just last month it was reported that Snyder had been collecting compromising information on fellow NFL owners. This was allegedly to protect his ownership of the team. however, Snyder denied the allegations.

He is also reportedly exploring his options when it comes to selling the team. It remains unclear whether he would sell a portion or all of the team.

