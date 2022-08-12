Ex-Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt Is Crushing A World Series Of Poker Event

Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t have time for your allegations and investigation, NCAA.

He’s all in, baby!

The former Tennessee head football coach, who last month was accused of some pretty serious recruiting violations during his time with the Vols, was spotted Thursday at the World Series of Poker’s $1,100 event in North Carolina.

He’s not just there for show, either.

Nope. Pruitt, who spent last season as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants, is was 20th in chips with 27 left around noon EST, according to the those who have eyes on the table.

Have a day, coach!

Ex-Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is 20th in chips with 27 left in @WSOP $1100 tourney starting Day 2. It is $84,000 up top. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) August 12, 2022

NCAA hands Tennessee, Pruitt NOA for recruiting violations

Last month, the Tennessee football program received Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, stemming from the investigation into Pruitt and his staff.

In the documents, the NCAA said that Pruitt and the staff gave players, recruits and family members cash and extra benefits throughout his time at Tennessee, totaling around $60,000.

The NOA also said Pruitt’s wife, Casey, paid $12,500 to a prospect’s mother for car payments.

The Allegations – which come out to 18 Level-1 violations – also include a number of cash payments from Pruitt, including a $3,000 payment in cash to a student-athlete for past medical bills.

The report list over 32 instances of players or potential recruits taking gifts or cash from university employees.

“A lot of this information in the NCAA’s report, I’m seeing for the first time and still reading through it,” Pruitt said in a statement to ESPN.

“I’d rather not comment a whole lot past that, other than to say that I’m looking forward to telling my side of the story somewhere down the road.”

All the allegations and accusations are for another day, though. The former coach has to concentrate on the task at hand, which is dominating the poker table.

Push those chips in, coach!