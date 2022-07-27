Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Takes Digs At Tennessee Football, Jeremy Pruitt’s Wife Over Recent Recruiting Violations

The Tennessee football program is facing 18 Level I recruiting violations, and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz isn’t exactly upset about that.

Drinkwitz made an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of ‘The Jim Rome Show’ and wasted no time at all before taking shots at the Vols.

“I thought you were going to introduce my record, but with the latest allegations against Tennessee, hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins, and that’s going to help my record a little bit,” Drinkwitz said.

The 18 violations Tennessee faces are for nearly $60,000 in impermissible benefits to former recruits from when Jeremy Pruitt was head coach.

Jeremy wasn’t the only Pruitt to get caught up in the latest scandal on Rocky Top.

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, is under investigation for allegedly helping a recruit’s mother pay a car note with a payment totaling $12,500 or more. Casey was a member of the compliance department during Pruitt’s previous coaching stops.

The wife of a very well-paid head football coach allegedly paying a car note for a woman isn’t some sort of heinous act, but Drinkwitz took a dig at Casey as well.

“I’ve got to question my wife’s commitment to winning,” Drinkwitz joked. “I don’t know how much she’s committed if she’s not engaging in some of these things. I didn’t know that was fair play.”

After getting in his shots, Drinkwitz did compliment the Tennessee program for cooperating with the NCAA.

In his two seasons as Missouri’s head coach, Drinkwitz is 0-2 against the Volunteers. Tennessee has outscored the Tigers by a combined 97-36 in those two games in 2020 and 2021.