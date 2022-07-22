Tennessee Alleged To Have Committed 18 Level-1 Violations By NCAA, Jeremy Pruitt’s Wife Involved

KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee football program has received the Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, stemming from the investigation into Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

In the documents, the NCAA says that Jeremy Pruitt and staff gave players cash and extra benefits throughout his time at Tennessee.

It also says his wife Casey Pruitt was involved, paying more than $15,000 in car payments and housing money for a Volunteer player over a 2 1/2 year period. This also includes members of the previous staff that were fired from the school.

The notice says that Jeremy’s wife provided $500 cash payments on 25 different occasions to an unknown player, while also providing a $1,600 payment to an unknown player for a security deposit and initial rent payments.

Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt during the trophy ceremony for the 2019 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl college football game between Indiana and Tennessee on January 2, 2020, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

(Photo by Aaron Gilbert via Getty Images)

In other infractions, the NCAA says Brian Niedermeyer and Bethany Gunn arranged impermissible benefits for a visit.

“For July 24 through 26 unofficial visits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the football program, including Gunn and Niedermeyer funded the visits and Felton, Gunn and Niedermeyer knowingly planned and arranged the visits, which provided approximately $2,057 in impermissible recruiting inducements to football prospective”

Tennessee tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer talks with Jeremy Pruitt before a college football game between the Volunteers and Chattanooga Mocs on September 14, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn via Getty Images)

The Allegations also include a number of cash payments from Jeremy Pruitt, including a $3,000 payment in cash to a student athlete for past medical bills. The report list over 32 instances of players or potential recruits taking gifts or cash from university employees.

There are 18 violations that would be categorized as Level-1 violations.

The allegations also say “it is alleged that on nine separate weekends from July through November 2020, during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the football program — including Brian Niedermeyer, then assistant football coach, and Bethany Gunn, then director of recruiting — funded approximately $12,173 in impermissible recruiting inducements and unofficial visit expenses for six football prospective student-athletes and their respective family members and individuals associated with the prospective student-athletes to visit the Knoxville, Tennessee, area.”

As OutKick first reported on this story two years ago, the university had a working relationship with the local hotel to provide the benefits to players and would also take care of the bills with either cash drop offs or payment after the visit concluded.

From January 2019 to December 2020, Jeremy Pruitt, Bethany Gunn and another recruiting assistant are alleged to have provided over $11,223 in impermissible benefits to players or recruits.

On 14 other occasions, Bethany Gunn is alleged to have provided a total of $5,480 in impermissible benefits to an unknown person for the Tennessee Spring Game, Fan Day and also 12 home football contests, ranging from 2018-2021.

It’s also alleged from September 2018 to March 2021, Shelton Felton, Bethany Gunn, Brian Niedermeyer, Jeremy Pruitt and/or Casey Pruitt paid approximately $23,260 in impermissible benefits to recruiting inducements and extra benefits.

“During this time period, it is alleged that Jeremy Pruitt provided $6,000 in cash for a down payment on a vehicle. On two occasions during May 2019, C. Pruitt and/or Niedermeyer arranged for and/or provided approximately $1,600 in cash payments to for a security deposit and initial rent payment for to relocate to the Knoxville, Tennessee, area. The total value of the impermissible benefits was approximately $3,200,” the Allegations state.

Some of the most interesting parts of this story, which I previously discussed is how Tennessee was doing this during the COVID period, knowing how tight the NCAA was wanting schools to be on visits.

It should come as no surprise about the money part of this situation, off you’ve been following along in the past.

As part of the summary from the NCAA, they conclude that Bethany Gunn lied to them about money being directed towards impermissible benefits.

“During her January 7, 2021, interview, Gunn knowingly provided false or misleading information to the institution when she reported that she only used her own money to fund the impermissible inducements provided to then prospective and enrolled student- athletes,” the document reads.

The full Notice of Allegations can be read here.

The NCAA had this to say about Jeremy Pruitt and the harm done to the eligibility of certain athletes.

“The violations resulting from J. Pruitt providing impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits led to multiple student-athletes competing while ineligible over multiple years and each of those student-athletes deemed ineligible until reinstatement or restitution was provided.”

The NCAA actually praised Tennessee for the way they handled the investigation, saying their work should be the ‘standard’ when it comes to inquiries.

“The actions taken by the institution during the investigation should be the standard for any institutional inquiries into potential violations. Throughout the investigation the institution exhibited exemplary cooperation in multiple ways. Once the institution’s chancellor was alerted to allegations of potential violations within the football program, the institution took swift action to investigate the allegations and substantiated various violations related to Allegation No. 1.”

Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, who fired Jeremy Pruitt, released the following statement,

“While we will take appropriate responsibility, last fall, the university announced that we will not self-impose penalties that harm innocent student-athletes like postseason bans based upon the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer part of the institution. Under the NCAA’s new constitution, rules ‘must ensure to the greatest extent possible that penalties imposed for infractions do not punish programs or student-athletes not involved or implicated in the infraction(s). While NCAA bylaws prohibit the university from publicly commenting about the specific allegations, we have and will continue to seek a timely resolution of this case that is consistent with the NCAA’s new constitution and in the best interests of the University of Tennessee.'”

We are continuing to update the story. Check back with OutKick for updates.