Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Wants To Be A Politician

Former NBA hooper Matt Barnes thinks he’s fit to run for office, with 14 seasons in the league to his political resumé.

In a recent podcast interview, Barnes, 43, shared that he’s made it a goal to be in political office by the time he’s in his 50s, saying he’ll run for mayor or governor … whichever’s easier.

“I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office,” Barnes told Rachel Uchitel on the “Miss Understood” podcast.

Barnes added, “Whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be … It would be refreshing. It’s not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference. I still got seven years before that time is up.”

(Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Considering this guy’s history of outbursts, he’s either perfect for politics or persona non grata.

Outside of playing small roles on several teams and clinging onto the dynastic Warriors to win a championship in 2017, Barnes is perhaps best known for his anger issues off the court.

Whether Barnes finds trouble or trouble finds him, he makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Matt Barnes playing for the Lakers in 2010. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Matt Barnes once drove nearly 100 miles to confront former Lakers teammate Derek Fisher over alleged extra-marital affairs with Barnes’ then-wife, Gloria Govan. He was also arrested in 2010 on suspicion of domestic violence.

In January, Barnes spat in a man’s face outside Levi’s Stadium after the two got into an argument over Barnes’ fianceé. Barnes was attending the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles when he encountered his fianceé’s ex-husband.

Barnes is also under heat for owing over $100,000 in child support payments.

Considering the long list of athletes that transitioned to political office — e.g., Burgess Owens, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, Jim Bunning, etc. — it’s not an outlandish goal.

Besides, how hard could it be to do Gavin Newsom‘s job?