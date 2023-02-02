It’s Clear Gavin Newsom Is Focusing On Career, Not California’s Problems: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

If you follow California Governor Greasy Gavin on Twitter you know he’s been doing the most.

Gavin, tell me you’re running in 2024 without telling me you’re running in 2024.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Folks, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been on one lately.

He wants everyone to know that despite record homelessness, crime, taxes, regulations and the occasional rolling blackout – things in California are just peachy!

He got especially amped up when the RNC held its Meeting at the Waldorf in LA.

And of all the Republican states led by Republican governors, of course he chooses to direct the majority of his attention to Florida and Ron DeSantis for two very apparent reasons.

One, Californians and their businesses are fleeing to Florida and two, he’s already positioning himself to be the Democrat candidate in 2024 and he knows Ron DeSantis – not Donald Trump, not Nikki Haley and certainly not Mike Pence – will be his biggest competition.

Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom (photos by Getty Images)

I would not be surprised if Gavin had cutouts of Ron taped up all over his room – the obsession, the DDS (DeSantis Derangement Syndrome) is real. Gavin likely wants to be Ron, but at least publicly, he just wants to beat him to the Oval Office.

As for good ole classified Joe, if you could see Gavin’s face in this photo, you’d almost certainly see him scoping the nearest cliff to “help” Joe over.

Now Gavin’s strategy is a little unconventional. He is trying to be Mr. Freedom when it comes to unfettered abortions and illegal immigration, drag queens and transgender operations for kids, but not so much when it comes to the Second Amendment, school choice, or doctors who speak out about vaccines and COVID.

It’s an odd approach if you’ve not lived in California, but if you have, you know this is the run of the show in that godforsaken state.

But a word of warning, every bad idea originates in California. California is the Wuhan lab of bad public policy, tyranny, voter fraud and ideological delusion.

Gavin is already getting his hair gel ready to take all of those things nationwide come 2024, and I welcome it.

Let’s just not be dumb enough on the Republican side to miss the mark. Question is, do you want your America to look more like California … or Florida?

Those are my Final Thoughts.

