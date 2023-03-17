Ex-NBA Hooper Matt Barnes Overdue $133K In Child Support To ‘Basketball Wives’ Star

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NBA player and media personality Matt Barnes is behind on child support payments to ex-wife, Gloria Govan. The total is a whopping $13K.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Barnes is in hot water for being overdue $133,976.54 in child support payments to the “Basketball Wives” star.

Govan and Barnes share 14-year-old twins Carter and Isaiah.

Barnes previously appeared in court and had his child support payments lowered from $20,000 to $7,000.

Matt Barnes played in the NBA for 14 seasons, winning an NBA championship in his final year with the Golden State Warriors. He transitioned into a commentator’s role in his retirement, ranging from recurring ESPN appearances to co-hosting a podcast with former player Stephen Jackson.

Barnes recently made the news for spitting in a man’s face outside Levi’s Stadium leading up to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The man was identified as David Patterson, Jr., ex-hubby of Barnes’ fiancé, Anansa Sims. The two got engaged in Dec. 2022.

Govan went on to marry former Los Angeles Laker and Barnes teammate, Derek Fisher, in 2021. The two shared a relationship while Govan was married to Barnes, leading to a dispute between the former teammates in 2015.

The ex-hooper was given an 18-month restraining order against Govan after she allegedly used her SUV to try hitting Barnes. She was arrested and accused of endangering their children after one of their sons hit their head during the alleged scene.