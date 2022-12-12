Ex-MLB Pitcher Comes Out As Gay After Passing Of Respect For Marriage Act

Former MLB pitcher T.J. House, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians, has come out as gay and announced his engagement to his boyfriend.

In a lengthy Facebook post over the weekend, House, 33, said he has “struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin” but was comfortable coming out after the recent passing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I have purposefully distanced myself from people for the sake of trying to protect myself,” he said. “It’s disheartening how one simple thing can change an individual’s opinion of you in a matter of seconds. It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you, the one that’s deep down inside that you’ve never truly let out.”

T.J. House, former Blue Jays and Indians pitcher, comes out as gay

House was drafted by the Indians in the 16th round of the 2008 MLB Draft, but didn’t make his MLB debut until 2014.

He went 5-7 over parts of five seasons at the MLB level, with all five wins coming over 19 appearances in 2014.

He battled injuries for much of the 2015 season, bounced around the Indians’ system in 2016, and eventually signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in 2017.

T.J. House spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

House made just two appearances with Toronto before being designated for assignment that following summer.

Ironically, it also appears House is now a Real Estate agent.

“I was 23 years old and living out my childhood dream playing professional baseball in Cleveland,” he continued in the Facebook post. “Even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change. Deep down I wanted something more.

“(The) passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have,” he added. “It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful.”