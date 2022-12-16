Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalele Makes First Visit Since Entering Transfer Portal

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei reportedly took an official visit to UCLA this week, less than two weeks after the 5-star signal-caller unsurprisingly entered the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei is a Los Angeles native, winning a state title a few years ago with national powerhouse St. John Bosco. He came to Clemson with a ton of hype and started the past two seasons, but struggled badly at times.

Finally, the junior was yanked in Clemson’s ACC title game against North Carolina for Cade Klubnik, who promptly led the Tigers to a blowout win.

Two days later, Uiagalelei did what all players do nowadays who get benched: enter the transfer portal.

“He’s just come to the conclusion that he really needs another year,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s got his degree, graduating next week. I knew he was going one way or the other (going pro or transferring), but he really wanted to finish – he really wanted to play.

“He wanted to be there with his team. But the way the rules are set up, it doesn’t really allow you to do that because you got a very small window here where he’s got to figure out what he is going do.”

DJ Uiagalelei entered the portal earlier this month. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalele has mixed Clemson career, visits UCLA

DJ Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson started with a bang, performing well in a pair of relief appearances for Trevor Lawrence during the Tigers’ 2020 playoff run.

The former No. 2 QB from the 2020 class was pretty ‘meh’ during his sophomore season. He improved slightly this year but ultimately lost the job during the UNC game.

Uiagalelei threw 22 touchdowns to seven picks this season, and ended his Clemson career with over 5,500 passing yards and 36 scores.

The Bruins, coming off a 9-3 season, are looking to replace QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They are also reportedly hosting Kent State QB Collin Schlee.