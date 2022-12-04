Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Dominates UNC, Dabo Swinney Has His Next Star

It looks like Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has found his next superstar quarterback.

With DJ Uiagalelei struggling against the UNC Tar Heels and an ACC title on the line, Swinney made the switch to Cade Klubnik, and the results were outstanding.

Cade Klubnik dominates in ACC title game. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The freshman gunslinger led a 39-10 victory over Drake Maye, and he lit up the stat sheet along the way. Klubnkik finished with 279 passing yards and a touchdown on 20/24 passing, and he also rushed for a touchdown.

Clemson outscored the Tigers 39-3 after Klubnik put on his helmet on and entered the game. He put on a show for the ages, especially when you factor in the fact he wasn’t supposed to play.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik dominated UNC in the ACC title game. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cade Klubnik met the challenge and exceeded expectations.

The hype surrounding Klubnik has been off the charts ever since he joined the Tigers, and fans got a small preview of his skills when he was pressed into service against Syracuse.

Klubnik launched this ball into ORBIT 🚀



Cole Turner with the 68-yard reception.@ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball



Well, fans got a full look Saturday night, and the future in Clemson looks insanely bright. Cade Klubnik has an outstanding arm and he’s incredibly athletic.

He also carries himself with all the confidence in the world. You just don’t see guys with his moxie and ability to back it up these days.

Clemson destroys UNC in ACC title game behind Cade Klubnik’s arm. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

As for Uiagalelei, his time at Clemson is probably over (keep your eyes peeled for a column later on OutKick about transfer options), but that shouldn’t have fans concerned. Cade Klubnik’s era has arrived and it’s beautiful.