Dabo Swinney Threatens To Make A Major QB Move

DJ Uiagalelei’s time as Clemson’s starting QB might be nearing an end.

The Tigers are coming off an embarrassing 35-14 loss to Notre Dame, and Uiagalelei was far from impressive under center.

He finished the game with fewer than 200 passing yards and a touchdown and interception. Now, it sounds like Cade Klubnik might get the nod.

Dabo Swinney might bench Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation. We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance,” Swinney told the press Tuesday, according to Fox News.

Uiagalelei was previously benched earlier in the season against Syracuse. However, he immediately got his starting job back the next game against ND.

Will Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei get benched? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Will Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pull DJ Uiagalelei?

While Uiagalelei started the season strong, he’s struggled mightily the last two games, and the Tigers are just 1-1 in their last two matchups.

Things aren’t going well and with Klubnik waiting in the wings, it sounds like Swinney might be ready to pull the trigger on a switch if Uiagalelei continues to struggle.

Klubnik was an elite recruit, and hype for him in Clemson is through the roof.

Will Cade Klubnik start at quarterback for Clemson? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

So far this season, he’s only thrown for 85 yards and a touchdown and interception, but he has a ton of potential. He’s got a great arm, is athletic and has shown he can compete under pressure when he entered the game against Syracuse.

Clemson lost to Notre Dame. The Tigers are now 8-1. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How much longer does Swinney ride with Uiagalelei? It sounds like the answer isn’t long at all if things don’t improve. The Tigers struggle against Louisville, and Tigers fans could see Cade Klubnik as the team’s new QB1.