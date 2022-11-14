Everyone HATES Nathaniel Hackett And Josh McDaniels: ‘Garbage’

Boy, the honeymoon is OVER for Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels.

Fans of the Broncos and Raiders remained FURIOUS Monday morning with both first-year head coaches after two terrible losses, and everyone, it appears, is ready to move on.

The Broncos started the afternoon by blowing a halftime lead against the mediocre Tennessee Titans, while the Raiders somehow lost to Jeff Saturday, who was an ESPN analyst one week ago.

Both teams are basically out of playoff contention before Thanksgiving, Derek Carr is crying at the podium, and Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill are somehow beating you.

Yeah, safe to say fans have had it.

There isn’t a valid reason to keep Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of the Denver Broncos — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 13, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels making their teams be garbage. pic.twitter.com/lAgG4VvlKf — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) November 14, 2022

Jeff Saturday's Colts scored more points in his NFL debut than the Broncos have in any game under Nathaniel Hackett. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2022

Tweeting this every day until Nathaniel Hackett is fired pic.twitter.com/0j5Gd0TIO2 — #1 Avs fan Dan (@dansphillips27) November 14, 2022

Twitter has already fired Nathaniel Hackett.



I won't believe it unless Elon tweets it — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 13, 2022

It's the end. Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately. — Tyler (@TylerFFCreator) November 13, 2022

Jeff Saturday already looks better than Josh McDaniels, Nathaniel Hackett

Hackett and the Broncos started the day with a dud, and Josh McDaniels and the lifeless Raiders capped it off with a similar stinker.

The Fighting Jeff Saturdays came out of NOWHERE to save their season with a 25-20 win, sending the Raiders to 2-7 along the way.

Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, Nathaniel Hackett lost again, and everyone wants them fired.. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

That’s right.

Jeff Saturday, an armchair analyst seven days ago, now has half as many wins this season as Josh McDaniels.

Derek Carr had a meltdown in his postgame presser, and fans had a meltdown online.

At this point it’s probably fair to assume one, if not both of these guys, will get canned. The question now is … which GM will blink first?

Stay tuned!

Jeff Saturday beating Josh McDaniels proves that the only thing worse than hiring with absolutely zero coaching experience is hiring someone with experience coaching under Bill Belichick — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 14, 2022

Every week the NFL should hire a guy off the couch and see if they can beat Josh McDaniels — Sloppy 6’5” (@ColeyMick) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels just lost a home game to Jeff Saturday.



Embarrassment of all embarrassments.



And it's not even a top 4 worst loss of the year.



McDaniels needs to go right now. This second. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) November 14, 2022

Josh McDaniels arriving to work tomorrow knowing Mark Davis ain’t paying a 3 year buyout pic.twitter.com/u3T4e3NTjn — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 14, 2022

It’s a shame Jeff Saturday doesn’t have all that experience Josh McDaniels has. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) November 14, 2022