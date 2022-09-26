Raiders Owner Mark Davis Holds Private Meeting With Winless Coach Josh McDaniels

Is Raiders coach Josh McDaniels already on the hot seat after a 0-3 start?

No matter how you look at it, the Raiders have a crisis on their hands after a disappointing loss against the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders lost, 24-22, and extended their winless streak to start McDaniels’ first year as head coach.

After Sunday’s deflating loss, Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly held a lengthy and private conversation with McDaniels, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The impromptu meeting suggests Davis has got some critical concerns with McDaniels’ leadership after another narrow loss.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels enters interview room after a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 25, 2022

Through three weeks, McDaniels’ offense has flown far beyond expectations. His inclusion as head coach was primarily based on his success with New England’s offense as their OC. Las Vegas has lost all three games by one touchdown or less.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks at his play sheet in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

McDaniels has also failed to elevate his starting QB. Against an inconsistent Titans defense, Raiders starter Derek Carr went 26-of-44 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Titans.

Despite their arsenal of offensive weapons, including the newly acquired Davante Adams, the Raiders’ offense has been inconsistent and arguably the worst in the hyper-competitive AFC West.

After going 11-17 as the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009-2010 and starting cold in Las Vegas, fans rightly ask themselves if McDaniels’ prowess as an HC has been overstated.