Even though literally nobody asked, ESPN has decided to tinker with the iconic Monday Night Football song.

The network rolled out plans for the new tune Thursday, saying that Marshmello (the artist, not snack) would be remixing the song for games this season.

While the new version hasn’t been released, Marshmello tweeted a little teaser that frankly gives us little to no insight into what it’ll actually sound like.

“Marshmello is the first artist to remix Heavy Action, a song which was originally composed in 1970 and been heard for almost 50 years on Monday Night Football,” the network wrote in a release.

“Now, ‘Mello makes it right’ by adding his unique twist to a beloved staple for MNF, leading into each Monday Night Football game.”

Not that anyone here needs a refresher, but here’s what the original song has sounded like for decades.

ESPN plans to “remix” Monday Night Football theme

ESPN added that ‘Mellow would also provide soundtracks for MNF promotional spots throughout the season and that the new tune would use “his distinctive modern sounds and artistry” to give fans the “classic MNF theme music they have been accustomed to with added energy and pace.”

“Our goal was to take the classic Monday Night Football music and add a contemporary vibe to it,” said ESPN’s Kevin Wilson. “To get there, we wanted to enlist an artist, a move we have never previously done with a Heavy Action remix.”

Yeah, I’m sure this will go over well with NFL Twitter.

Taking perhaps the most iconic football song in the history of time and remixing it with a “contemporary vibe” is EXACTLY what society asked for.

Look, the MNF broadcast has struggled big time ever since Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden went their separate ways.

The Jason Witten and Booger McFarland eras were a disaster, and the recent trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese didn’t exactly translate.

Bringing in Joe Buck and Troy Aikman was a massive step in the right direction (depending on who you ask, of course), but this seems like you’re just begging for blowback.

And hey, you don’t even have to wait till Monday to get a little taste!

who is asking for this https://t.co/0MrqnjwJ5k — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) September 8, 2022

Football fans are either going to roast this guy or he'll leave them wanting s'more. https://t.co/YZuFbc8xRF — Jody Norstedt – Midco Sports (@NorstedtMidco) September 8, 2022

remember when monday night football was a must-watch? it’s turned into unwatchable under ESPN. thank god for the Mannings. https://t.co/hnnxOFUHMG — Maije has a lot of opinions (@ursusmaije) September 8, 2022

Anyway, maybe ‘Mellow will crush it and ESPN will look like geniuses.

That’s usually the case, right?