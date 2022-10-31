ESPN Reporter Begs Nets’ Kyrie Irving To Apologize For Social Media Posts

ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell thought he sounded noble for pressing Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on his social media activity. The politically correct Friedell just sounded like a smug pest.

Irving took questions from the media after the Nets lost, 125-116, to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. He finished the game with 35 points, six assists and two rebounds.

The media’s questions were focused on Irving’s social media platform, which has garnered criticism dating back to his pro-immunization days during the pandemic.

Irving was asked about a tweet he posted on a movie titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been labeled as antisemitic. He was also questioned regarding an Instagram post on secret societies, featuring conservative pundit Alex Jones.

Once it was Friedell’s turn to ask a question, the woke reporter quickly got combative with Irving.

Irving called him out for trying to stir up a fake narrative with his baiting inquiries.

The ESPN reporter asked, “Kyrie, while we’re on the topic of promotion, why did you decide to promote something that Alex Jones said?”

Kyrie Irving shuts down a journalist who chastises him for posting Alex Jones on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/cEL30JENfr — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) October 30, 2022

“That was a few weeks ago, I do not stand with Alex Jones’ position, narrative, (the) court case that he had with Sandy Hook, or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event,” Irving said.

He added, “My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early nineties or late nineties about secret societies in America of a cult. And it’s true. So I wasn’t identifying with anything being a campaignist [sic] for Alex Jones or anything. I was just there to post. And it’s funny, and it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day, that was the one post that everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it, I just exist.”

Friedell couldn’t help but repeatedly interrupt Irving rather than look for a genuine answer to his questions. He stuck to his “promotion” angle, which Kyrie said was dehumanizing as the ESPN reporter continued to paint Irving’s platform as hateful.

“Kyrie, you have to understand … ” Friedell said as he begged for a mea culpa from Irving.

“I don’t have to understand anything from you,” Kyrie responded, telling Friedell to “move on” as the reporter talked over Irving’s responses.

The whimpering Friedell felt compelled to ask teammate Kevin Durant about Kyrie’s social media activity.

“Do you think anything that’s gone on with Kyrie recently with what he posted and backlash he’s faced from it has impacted the group at all?” Friedell asked KD, referencing Brooklyn’s 1-5 start.

Durant supported Irving and called out Friedell and the media for obsessing over canceling Kyrie.

“Absolutely not. Only impacted you guys and everybody outside the locker room,” Durant responded.

As the politically correct sports media continues to obsess with players’ beliefs rather than their performances, reporters like Friedell will continue to feel obliged to ask inane questions. How pathetic.

Nick Friedell: "Do you think anything that's gone on with Kyrie recently with what he posted and backlash he's faced from it has impacted the group at all?"



Kevin Durant: "Absolutely not. Only impacted you guys and everybody outside the locker room." pic.twitter.com/TZM0Q0zmIN — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 30, 2022