ESPN Allows Employees To Criticize Supreme Court Amid Sage Steele Lawsuit

“ESPN isn’t a political organization,” said company president Jimmy Pitaro.

Except if the political opinions align with parent company Disney.

Last week, Disney leaked that it offered Sage Steele $501,000 to settle her lawsuit against the company for violating her Connecticut free-speech rights.

ESPN and parent company Disney tried to purchase Steele’s silence. The company tried to bury the double standard that saw Steele punished for violating its supposed “ban on politics,” which her liberal colleagues regularly disobey.

Ironically, a number of Steele’s co-workers defied the policy just days after Disney leaked the settlement offer.

See, the Supreme Court decision to restrict the use of race as a factor in college admissions has been a popular topic among ESPN employees.

Chris Canty is best known for his sycophant coverage of Lamar Jackson and his undermining of Cooper Kupp for being white. Friday, he opted to express his disapproval of banning racial discrimination.

Spoken like a person of privilege. Hard to preach idealism after centuries of oppression — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) June 29, 2023

Canty embodies the issue with giving just any ex-jock a platform on TV: he isn’t smart enough.

Sarah Spain is supposed to be smart enough. Yet her behavior suggests otherwise.

Spain has posted several tweets since Friday condemning the Court’s decision, including posts citing Elie Mystal, an openly racist MSNBC pundit:

"You’ll note the Court did not ban gender consciousness in college admissions. Nor did it ban legacy consciousness, wealth consciousness, geographic consciousness, or athletic consciousness. Race & only race, is the thing the conservatives don’t want colleges & univ. to look at." https://t.co/c8m9gRPrCv — Sarah Spain 💙 (@SarahSpain) June 29, 2023

So, Sage Steele is good to cite Matt Walsh now, right?

Former backup QB Robert Griffin III put on his legal cap over the weekend. And like in his NFL career, he failed.

“45 years of affirmative action in higher education is not enough to bridge the gap in education and opportunities for minorities after over 400 years of inequality, prejudice and discrimination,” he tweeted.

Adding, “1-No such thing as reverse racism. 2-If you give a race a 300+ year head start in education while suppressing minorities’ ability to learn, then naturally that race will have more merit based qualified applicants. 3-People should have always been judged on their merit and not the color of their skin. Had we not treated minorities unjustly and unfairly from the beginning we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about how to equal the playing field for all races in America.”

I agree. “Reverse racism” is not an astute term.

Just “racism” should suffice:

The Supreme Court just ruled against Affirmative Action. Why?



Because it is systemically racist.



Harvard applicants in the top academic decile have different chances of admission depending on their race:



– Asians: 12.7%

– Whites: 15.3%

– Hispanics: 31.3%

– Blacks: 56.1% pic.twitter.com/AhI6p4n14h — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 29, 2023

Stan Verrett recently tweeted that “white people have every advantage in society.” Hmm.

A few weeks later, ESPN laid off and lowballed his two white co-hosts. Yet Verrett, with far less talent, remains employed.

Saturday, Verrett used his platform to call equal opportunity a form of “anti-blackness.”

Our good friend Mark Jones also violated ESPN’s ban on discussing politics with his many tweets about the Supreme Court.

Jones’ run at the network continues to impress:

ESPN's Mark Jones proved with the following résumé how you avoid layoffs at Disney: https://t.co/QHRWJsgbJL pic.twitter.com/MyQkLAr9ym — OutKick (@Outkick) July 3, 2023



Ultimately, not a single ESPN employee offered a counter perspective on the Supreme Court ruling, despite the majority of Americans supporting the decision.

ESPN has, again, neglected to represent the opinion of the average viewer. Hence its ongoing ratings declines…

To be clear, we do not oppose sports pundits weighing in on political issues. It’s the double standard that draws our criticism.

ESPN didn’t suppress Steele’s free speech rights because she broke an obviously bogus policy. Rather, the company punished her for expressing moderate to conservative views.

ESPN suspended Steele for answering a question about the vaccine with answers that ran afoul of the progressive talking points Disney echoes.

Since suspending Steele, ESPN has allowed her colleagues to discuss Donald Trump’s arrest, oppose Florida legislation, protest abortion laws, call Trump voters stupid, liken GOP voting laws to genocide in China, and now condemn the Supreme Court.

As Stephen A. Smith commented last summer, “You can’t let one person get away with [talking politics at ESPN] and not let the other person get away with it.

“The rules have to be for everybody,” he concluded.

The rules are not for everyone.

There are rules for liberal employees. And then there are rules for the only openly conservative employee, Sage Steele.

Sounds like a political organization, doesn’t it?