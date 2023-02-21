LeSean McCoy Disagrees That Eric Bieniemy is Getting Blackballed by NFL

Videos by OutKick

Is LeSean McCoy talking smack or making sense?

McCoy is not a big fan of the narrative that ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been kept out of head coaching consideration in the NFL because he’s black.

After his Super Bowl LVII win, Bieniemy opted to join the Washington Commanders staff to have more autonomy over the offense.

On FS1’s Speak for Yourself, McCoy didn’t fluff up his opinions on Bienemy’s impact (or lack of) in Kansas City.

Bieniemy Hasn’t Proven Himself, LeSean McCoy Says

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy said.

McCoy stated that Bieniemy’s limited impact on Kansas City’s offense should not warrant head coaching consideration and that his handicapped resumé is more to blame than being African American.

In KC, the offense was more in head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ control.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

“The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there. I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching, and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.”

While it’s worth noting that McCoy has long been a critic of Bieniemy, likely stemming from the running back’s forgettable tenure in KC, he offered more than empty criticism. He tackled all the narratives surrounding Bieniemy getting “blackballed.”

After McCoy’s comments swirled around the internet, several Chiefs players (current and former) defended Bieniemy.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Legendary Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles opposed Shady McCoy’s perspective on Bieniemy.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” Charles tweeted. “Bieniemy [coached] me 4 years; I learned so many thing[s] [from] EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

Former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill quoted McCoy’s segment with two laughing emojis. He also tweeted, “Shady mad EB told him [to] tuck that ball.”

Does McCoy have a point, suggesting Bieniemy never had much play-calling on his plate and can’t take the credit? Or is he just spewing hate on Bieniemy’s name?